Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Ventas (VTR), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Novavax (NVAX), Cytokinetics (CYTK), Invesco Mortgage (IVR)

So far Friday, March 20, NASDAQ is down -3.92% and the S&P is down -4.72%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Ventas (VTR – Research Report), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report) and Invesco Mortgage (IVR – Research Report).

Ventas is up 17.47% in midday trading to $24.34. Shares opened today at $20.72. The company has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.00, marking a 131.66% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on VTR, with a price target of $33.00, which implies an upside of 59% from current levels. Separately, on March 10, Jefferies Co.’s Jonathan Petersen downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $36.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT is up 16.28% in midday trading to $8.50. Shares opened today at $7.31. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.75, marking a 170.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Sell rating on ARR, with a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 160% from current levels. Separately, on February 20, Nomura’s Matthew Howlett maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $252.5K worth of ARR shares and purchased $332.2K worth of ARR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on ARMOUR Residential REIT has been positive based on 53 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is down -14.32% in midday trading to $10.11. Shares opened today at $11.80. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.25, marking a 29.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan upgraded NVAX to Buy. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $32.96K worth of NVAX shares.

Cytokinetics is up 13.99% in midday trading to $10.35. Shares opened today at $9.08. The company has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.33, marking a 178.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 164% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been neutral based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Invesco Mortgage is up 12.77% in midday trading to $6.18. Shares opened today at $5.48. The company has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $18.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.00, marking a 228.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Jones Trading analyst Jason Stewart maintained a Buy rating on IVR, with a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 247% from current levels. Separately, on February 19, Credit Suisse’s Douglas Harter assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $17.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $147.7K worth of IVR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Invesco Mortgage has been positive based on 36 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

