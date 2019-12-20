Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Rite Aid (RAD), Aerie Pharma (AERI), BlackBerry (BB), Calamp Crop (CAMP), F5 Networks (FFIV)

So far Friday, December 20, NASDAQ is down -0.95% and the S&P is up 0.67%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report) and F5 Networks (FFIV – Research Report).

Rite Aid is up 22.28% in midday trading to $14.82. Shares opened today at $12.12. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.04K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

Aerie Pharma is up 4.68% in midday trading to $24.51. Shares opened today at $23.41. The company has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.63, marking a 77.83% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $54.00, which represents a potential upside of 131% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $976.8K worth of AERI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Aerie Pharma has been positive based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

BlackBerry is up 4.61% in midday trading to $6.36. Shares opened today at $6.08. The company has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.55, marking a 24.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, RBC analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BB, with a price target of $7.50, which implies an upside of 23% from current levels. Separately, on November 20, TD Securities’ Daniel Chan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Calamp Crop is down -4.36% in midday trading to $9.85. Shares opened today at $10.30. The company has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.75, marking a 52.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on CAMP, with a price target of $14.00, which implies an upside of 36% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $17.00.

F5 Networks is up 4.05% in midday trading to $137.86. Shares opened today at $132.50. The company has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $156.88, marking a 18.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Paul Silverstein maintained a Buy rating on FFIV, with a price target of $169.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Goldman Sachs’ Rod Hall reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $117.00.

