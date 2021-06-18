Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), BlackBerry (BB), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Ebix (EBIX)

So far Friday, June 18, NASDAQ is down -0.1% and the S&P is down -0.33%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report) and Ebix (EBIX – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 5.86% in midday trading to $7.95. Shares opened today at $7.51. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $3.75, marking a -50.07% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $3.50, which represents a potential downside of 53% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.22M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

BlackBerry is down -5.39% in midday trading to $12.81. Shares opened today at $13.54. The company has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a -33.53% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC analyst Paul Treiber reiterated a Sell rating on BB, with a price target of $7.50, which reflects a potential downside of -45% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 85 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Second Sight Medical Products is down -5.06% in midday trading to $6.76. Shares opened today at $7.12. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $3,110 worth of EYES shares.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is up 4.82% in midday trading to $52.40. Shares opened today at $49.99. The company has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $52.43. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $53.25, marking a 6.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, RBC analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on WLL, with a price target of $55.00, which represents a potential upside of 10% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, KeyBanc’s Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $55.00.

Ebix is down -4.8% in midday trading to $33.11. Shares opened today at $34.78. The company has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

