Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Novavax (NVAX), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

So far Friday, September 4, NASDAQ is down -11.74% and the S&P is down -6.24%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is down -14.1% in midday trading to $6.64. Shares opened today at $7.73. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.98K worth of ONVO shares.

Novavax is down -11.61% in midday trading to $89.22. Shares opened today at $100.94. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $227.60, marking a 125.48% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $211.00, which implies an upside of 109% from current levels. Separately, on August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $105.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.91M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 21 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

TG Therapeutics is down -10.42% in midday trading to $22.77. Shares opened today at $25.42. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.17, marking a 61.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TGTX and a price target of $38.00, which represents a potential upside of 49% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is down -10.36% in midday trading to $21.29. Shares opened today at $23.75. The company has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $11.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.00, marking a 17.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA upgraded WLL to Hold, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 5% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, yesterday, Cowen’s David Deckelbaum upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $30.00.

Bluebird Bio is down -7.8% in midday trading to $54.23. Shares opened today at $58.82. The company has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $109.58. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $105.08, marking a 78.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating on BLUE, with a price target of $111.00, which implies an upside of 89% from current levels. Separately, on August 30, William Blair’s Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $52.83K worth of BLUE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative based on 66 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

