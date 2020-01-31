Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Monitronics International (SCTY), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), uniQure (QURE), Cytokinetics (CYTK), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Friday, January 31, NASDAQ is down -4.7% and the S&P is down -3.75%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX – Research Report), uniQure (QURE – Research Report), Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

Monitronics International is up 9.58% in midday trading to $9.15. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is down -6.22% in midday trading to $223.80. Shares opened today at $238.65. The company has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $239.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $261.53, marking a 9.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on VRTX, with a price target of $251.00, which implies an upside of 5% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Needham’s Alan Carr maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 116 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

uniQure is down -5% in midday trading to $56.05. Shares opened today at $59.00. The company has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $82.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $91.00, marking a 54.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on QURE, with a price target of $73.00, which implies an upside of 24% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.35M worth of QURE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on uniQure has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cytokinetics is down -4.85% in midday trading to $12.17. Shares opened today at $12.79. The company has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.50, marking a 75.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $22.00, which implies an upside of 72% from current levels. Separately, on December 17, Morgan Stanley’s Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $51.42K worth of CYTK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been positive based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is down -4.58% in midday trading to $6.88. Shares opened today at $7.21. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $48.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.38, marking a 141.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $27.50, which implies an upside of 281% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

