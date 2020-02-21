Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Mallinckrodt (MNK), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Rite Aid (RAD), Glu Mobile (GLUU), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

So far Friday, February 21, NASDAQ is down -1.87% and the S&P is down -1.22%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report).

Mallinckrodt is up 9.28% in midday trading to $5.52. Shares opened today at $5.05. The company has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a 18.81% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintained a Hold rating on MNK, with a price target of $6.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -8.41% in midday trading to $6.86. Shares opened today at $7.49. The company has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $30.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 46.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, The Benchmark Company analyst Mark Levin initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BTU. Separately, on February 6, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $90.81K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 120 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is up 7.74% in midday trading to $16.28. Shares opened today at $15.11. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -20.58% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which implies a downside of 21% from current levels.

Glu Mobile is up 6.75% in midday trading to $7.90. Shares opened today at $7.40. The company has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.89, marking a 6.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Buy rating on GLUU, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 8% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.24M worth of GLUU shares and purchased $645.2K worth of GLUU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been neutral based on 44 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 6.24% in midday trading to $6.47. Shares opened today at $6.09. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.67. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

