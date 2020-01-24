Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Mallinckrodt (MNK), Exelixis (EXEL), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Alcoa (AA)

So far Friday, January 24, NASDAQ is down -5.19% and the S&P is down -3.33%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report), Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report) and Alcoa (AA – Research Report).

Mallinckrodt is down -7.83% in midday trading to $5.18. Shares opened today at $5.62. The company has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a 6.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintained a Hold rating on MNK, with a price target of $6.00, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $973 worth of MNK shares.

Exelixis is down -6.43% in midday trading to $18.48. Shares opened today at $19.75. The company has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.89, marking a 26.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on EXEL, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 16% from current levels. Separately, on December 17, Morgan Stanley’s Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 6.17% in midday trading to $8.08. Shares opened today at $7.61. The company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 88.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 58% from current levels.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clovis Oncology is down -5.06% in midday trading to $8.81. Shares opened today at $9.28. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.38, marking a 33.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Hold rating on CLVS, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 8% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 16, H.C. Wainwright’s Edward White maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $28.92K worth of CLVS shares.

Alcoa is down -5.03% in midday trading to $15.48. Shares opened today at $16.30. The company has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $31.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.36, marking a 37.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Korn maintained a Hold rating on AA, with a price target of $21.00, which implies an upside of 29% from current levels. Separately, on January 17, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $20.50. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $64.97K worth of AA shares.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>