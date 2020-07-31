Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Shake Shack (SHAK), Under Armour (UA), United States Steel (X), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

So far Friday, July 31, NASDAQ is down -6% and the S&P is down -3.59%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Kandi Technologies (KNDI – Research Report), Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report), Under Armour (UA – Research Report), United States Steel (X – Research Report) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report).

Kandi Technologies is down -10.14% in midday trading to $7.09. Shares opened today at $7.89. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Shake Shack is down -8.66% in midday trading to $48.05. Shares opened today at $52.60. The company has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $50.83, marking a -3.37% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating on SHAK, with a price target of $51.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on June 24, J.P. Morgan’s John Ivankoe maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $51.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Shake Shack has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Under Armour is down -8.61% in midday trading to $9.45. Shares opened today at $10.34. The company has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $20.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.25, marking a -10.54% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies Co. analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on UA, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 6% from current levels. Separately, on July 22, B.Riley FBR’s Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

United States Steel is down -8.5% in midday trading to $6.73. Shares opened today at $7.35. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.00, marking a -4.76% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on X, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 9% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 17, Credit Suisse’s Curt Woodworth maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 7.17% in midday trading to $7.45. Shares opened today at $6.95. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 43.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 44% from current levels.

