Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Cormedix (CRMD), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

So far Friday, December 27, NASDAQ is down -2.57% and the S&P is down -0.45%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report).

Goodrich Petroleum is up 9.44% in midday trading to $11.71. Shares opened today at $10.70. The company has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 40.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 31% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $956K worth of GDP shares.

Cormedix is down -4.6% in midday trading to $6.91. Shares opened today at $7.24. The company has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.50, marking a 100.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRMD and a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 107% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $111.9K worth of CRMD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ballard Power Systems is down -4.41% in midday trading to $6.94. Shares opened today at $7.26. The company has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a -17.36% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Hold rating on BLDP. Separately, on November 1, Lake Street Capital’s Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00.

