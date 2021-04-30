Friday’s Highlights at Noon: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Ocwen Financial (OCN), First Solar (FSLR), United States Steel (X), Tesla (TSLA)

So far Friday, April 30, NASDAQ is up 0.18% and the S&P is up 0.11%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Ocwen Financial (OCN – Research Report), First Solar (FSLR – Research Report), United States Steel (X – Research Report) and Tesla (TSLA – Research Report).

EKSO BIONICS is up 9.53% in midday trading to $5.63. Shares opened today at $5.14. The company has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 114.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 114% from where the stock is currently trading.

Ocwen Financial is up 7.42% in midday trading to $31.42. Shares opened today at $29.25. The company has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $32.51. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $484.9K worth of OCN shares.

First Solar is down -7.26% in midday trading to $78.19. Shares opened today at $84.31. The company has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $112.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $91.60, marking a 8.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on FSLR. Separately, on the same day, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on First Solar has been negative based on 104 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

United States Steel is up 7.25% in midday trading to $23.08. Shares opened today at $21.52. The company has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $27.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.47, marking a 18.36% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on X, with a price target of $29.00, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 24, Argus’ David Coleman maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $44.46K worth of X shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on United States Steel has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Tesla is up 7.08% in midday trading to $714.83. Shares opened today at $667.59. The company has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $645.95, marking a -3.24% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated a Buy rating on TSLA, with a price target of $900.00, which implies an upside of 35% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Citigroup’s Itay Michaeli maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $159.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $41.49K worth of TSLA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been neutral based on 76 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

