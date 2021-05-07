Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Dynavax (DVAX), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Cameco (CCJ), EOG Resources (EOG), United States Steel (X)

So far Friday, May 7, NASDAQ is up 0.08% and the S&P is up 1.98%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Cameco (CCJ – Research Report), EOG Resources (EOG – Research Report) and United States Steel (X – Research Report).

Dynavax is up 10.12% in midday trading to $10.01. Shares opened today at $9.09. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 65.02% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 76% from where the stock is currently trading.

Second Sight Medical Products is down -9.84% in midday trading to $5.23. Shares opened today at $5.80. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Cameco is up 9.54% in midday trading to $19.87. Shares opened today at $18.14. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.93, marking a 4.36% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur reiterated a Buy rating on CCJ, with a price target of C$22.00, which represents a potential upside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 12, TD Securities’ Greg Barnes reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$22.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cameco has been negative based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

EOG Resources is up 7.15% in midday trading to $82.86. Shares opened today at $77.33. The company has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $80.94, marking a 4.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Buy rating on EOG, with a price target of $92.00, which represents a potential upside of 19% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Siebert Williams Shank & Co’s Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $70.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $116.6K worth of EOG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on EOG Resources has been negative based on 105 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

United States Steel is up 6.58% in midday trading to $27.71. Shares opened today at $26.00. The company has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $27.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.38, marking a 5.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth upgraded X to Buy, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 35% from current levels. Separately, on May 3, BMO’s David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $29.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $78.7K worth of X shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on United States Steel has been positive based on 35 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

