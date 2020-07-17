Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Dynavax (DVAX), Novavax (NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Celldex (CLDX), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO)

So far Friday, July 17, NASDAQ is down -1.58% and the S&P is down -0.18%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report) and EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report).

Dynavax is up 20.05% in midday trading to $11.41. Shares opened today at $9.50. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 61.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on DVAX. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is up 8.31% in midday trading to $139.60. Shares opened today at $128.89. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $122.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $117.20, marking a -9.07% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $155.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 8, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $105.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $997.1K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 7.65% in midday trading to $27.24. Shares opened today at $25.30. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a -13.04% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria downgraded INO to Hold, with a price target of , which reflects a potential downside of -5% from last closing price. Separately, on July 1, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Celldex is up 7.45% in midday trading to $11.83. Shares opened today at $11.01. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 54.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 63% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

EKSO BIONICS is up 6.76% in midday trading to $7.90. Shares opened today at $7.40. The company has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $19.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 62.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 62% from current levels.

