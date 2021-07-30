July 30, 2021   Services   No comments

Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Civeo (CVEO), SentinelOne (S), First Solar (FSLR), Ebay (EBAY), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, July 30, NASDAQ is up 0.13% and the S&P is up 0.86%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Civeo (CVEOResearch Report), SentinelOne (SResearch Report), First Solar (FSLRResearch Report), Ebay (EBAYResearch Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMDResearch Report).

Civeo is up 8.5% in midday trading to $21.70. Shares opened today at $20.00. The company has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

SentinelOne is up 5.8% in midday trading to $52.90. Shares opened today at $50.00. The company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $57.62, marking a 15.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Loop Capital Markets analyst Yun Kim initiated coverage with a Buy rating on S and a price target of $60.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Jefferies Co.’s Brent Thill initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $98.64M worth of S shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SentinelOne has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

First Solar is up 5.4% in midday trading to $86.41. Shares opened today at $81.98. The company has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $90.17, marking a 9.99% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne maintained a Buy rating on FSLR, with a price target of $105.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 21, J.P. Morgan’s Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $101.00.

Ebay is down -5.14% in midday trading to $68.35. Shares opened today at $72.06. The company has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.13. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $71.14, marking a -1.27% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on EBAY, with a price target of $65.00, which reflects a potential downside of -10% from last closing price. Separately, on May 3, BMO’s Daniel Salmon maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $63.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $87.01K worth of EBAY shares.

Advanced Micro Devices is up 4.69% in midday trading to $106.37. Shares opened today at $101.60. The company has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $105.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $108.73, marking a 7.02% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu maintained a Sell rating on AMD, with a price target of $70.00, which reflects a potential downside of -31% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Northland Securities’ Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $125.00.

