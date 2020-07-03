Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Celldex (CLDX), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Nu Skin (NUS), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

So far Friday, July 3, NASDAQ is down -2.97% and the S&P is down -2.01%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Nu Skin (NUS – Research Report) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report).

Celldex is down -8.87% in midday trading to $12.43. Shares opened today at $13.64. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 24.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $57.94K worth of CLDX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 7.96% in midday trading to $12.20. Shares opened today at $11.30. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a -20.35% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $9.00, which reflects a potential downside of -20% from last closing price.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 7.73% in midday trading to $21.45. Shares opened today at $19.91. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a 10.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria downgraded INO to Hold, with a price target of , which implies an upside of 21% from current levels. Separately, on July 1, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Nu Skin is up 6.83% in midday trading to $48.02. Shares opened today at $44.95. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $42.67, marking a -5.07% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser upgraded NUS to Buy, with a price target of $54.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 24, Jefferies Co.’s Stephanie Wissink maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $42.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.4M worth of NUS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Nu Skin has been negative based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals is down -6.43% in midday trading to $52.37. Shares opened today at $55.97. The company has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $56.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $59.00, marking a 5.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on PCRX, with a price target of $85.00, which implies an upside of 52% from current levels. Separately, on June 30, Northland Securities’ Tim Chiang maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $54.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.28M worth of PCRX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 50 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

