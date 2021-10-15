Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Alcoa (AA), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Wells Fargo (WFC), Curis (CRIS)

So far Friday, October 15, NASDAQ is up 0.08% and the S&P is up 0.64%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Alcoa (AA – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Wells Fargo (WFC – Research Report) and Curis (CRIS – Research Report).

Alcoa is up 9.34% in midday trading to $56.81. Shares opened today at $51.96. The company has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $52.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $55.67, marking a 7.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba reiterated a Buy rating on AA, with a price target of $62.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley Financial’s Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $52.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $869.8K worth of AA shares and purchased $345.9K worth of AA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Alcoa has been neutral based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -6.22% in midday trading to $5.58. Shares opened today at $5.95. The company has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.29, marking a 140.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 354% from current levels. Separately, on August 6, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Sell .

Goodrich Petroleum is down -5.61% in midday trading to $20.87. Shares opened today at $22.11. The company has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.67, marking a 16.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, Roth Capital analyst John M. White maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $28.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 7, Truist’s Neal Dingmann maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.56M worth of GDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been negative based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Wells Fargo is up 5.58% in midday trading to $48.27. Shares opened today at $45.72. The company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.13, marking a 14.02% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak maintained a Buy rating on WFC, with a price target of $57.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s Scott Siefers maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $48.00.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Curis is down -5.18% in midday trading to $7.32. Shares opened today at $7.72. The company has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 146.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRIS and a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 94% from current levels.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>