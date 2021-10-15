October 15, 2021   Basic Materials   No comments

Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Alcoa (AA), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Wells Fargo (WFC), Curis (CRIS)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, October 15, NASDAQ is up 0.08% and the S&P is up 0.64%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Alcoa (AAResearch Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTIResearch Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDPResearch Report), Wells Fargo (WFCResearch Report) and Curis (CRISResearch Report).

Alcoa is up 9.34% in midday trading to $56.81. Shares opened today at $51.96. The company has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $52.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $55.67, marking a 7.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba reiterated a Buy rating on AA, with a price target of $62.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley Financial’s Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $52.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $869.8K worth of AA shares and purchased $345.9K worth of AA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Alcoa has been neutral based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -6.22% in midday trading to $5.58. Shares opened today at $5.95. The company has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.29, marking a 140.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 354% from current levels. Separately, on August 6, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Sell .

Goodrich Petroleum is down -5.61% in midday trading to $20.87. Shares opened today at $22.11. The company has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.67, marking a 16.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, Roth Capital analyst John M. White maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $28.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 7, Truist’s Neal Dingmann maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.56M worth of GDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been negative based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Wells Fargo is up 5.58% in midday trading to $48.27. Shares opened today at $45.72. The company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.13, marking a 14.02% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak maintained a Buy rating on WFC, with a price target of $57.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s Scott Siefers maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $48.00.

Curis is down -5.18% in midday trading to $7.32. Shares opened today at $7.72. The company has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 146.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRIS and a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 94% from current levels.

