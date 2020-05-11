Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst David S Macdonald maintained a Buy rating on Fresenius Medical Care (FMS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.81.

Fresenius Medical Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.33.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.49 billion and net profit of $283 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $271 million.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.