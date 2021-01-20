January 20, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

By Carrie Williams

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANFResearch Report) on January 12 and set a price target of C$1.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 45.8% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as GoGold Resources, Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freeman Gold Corp. with a $0.86 average price target.

Based on Freeman Gold Corp.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8,936.

Freeman Gold Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for gold. It is focused on the Lemhi gold project.

