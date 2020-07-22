Franchise Group (FRG) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck assigned a Buy rating to Franchise Group (FRG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.49.

Buck has an average return of 4.8% when recommending Franchise Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6479 out of 6813 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franchise Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Based on Franchise Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $593 million and net profit of $59.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $310K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRG in relation to earlier this year.

Franchise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T. Hewitt on September 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.