Fox (FOXA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Fox (FOXA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.46, which is a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Macquarie also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

Fox’s market cap is currently $17.1B and has a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.34.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.