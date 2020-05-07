Fox (FOXA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fox (FOXA – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 20.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $28.22 average price target, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.74 and a one-year low of $19.81. Currently, Fox has an average volume of 5.06M.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.