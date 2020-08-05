August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBMResearch Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foundation Building Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Foundation Building Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $524 million and net profit of $14.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $515 million and had a net profit of $3.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products. The firm serves as a link between supplier base and interior contractors who install building products for commercial and residential buildings for both new construction and repair & remodel markets. The company was founded by Ruben D. Mendoza, John Gorey, and Tom Fischbeck in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019