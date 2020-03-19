March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Forum Energy Tech (FET) Received its Third Sell in a Row

By Jason Carr

After Merrill Lynch and Evercore ISI gave Forum Energy Tech (NYSE: FET) a Sell rating last month, the company received another Sell, this time from Barclays. Analyst David Anderson downgraded Forum Energy Tech to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.1% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Ranger Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Sell analyst consensus rating for Forum Energy Tech with a $0.28 average price target, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Forum Energy Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $384 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global oilfield products company. It operates through following segments: Drilling & Downhole; Completions; Production; and Corporate. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs and manufactures products; and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and services markets, and other markets.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019