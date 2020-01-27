Forty Seven (FTSV) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Forty Seven has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.75, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.50 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Forty Seven has an average volume of 808.4K.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.