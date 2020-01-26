January 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Forty Seven (FTSV) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

By Jason Carr

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSVResearch Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 36.8% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Forty Seven has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.75, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.21 million.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

