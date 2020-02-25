February 25, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Fortive (FTV) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

By Jason Carr

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham reiterated a Hold rating on Fortive (FTVResearch Report) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Pentair.

Fortive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.57, implying a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fortive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $193 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.11 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019