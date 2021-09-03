Forte Biosciences (FBRX) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences (FBRX – Research Report) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.59, close to its 52-week low of $23.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 33.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Forte Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00, a -90.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Forte Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $34.76 million.

