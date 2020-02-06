Formfactor (FORM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Formfactor (FORM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 73.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Formfactor with a $28.00 average price target, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.58 and a one-year low of $14.20. Currently, Formfactor has an average volume of 489.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FORM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies.