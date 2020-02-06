Formfactor (FORM) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Formfactor (FORM – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.38, close to its 52-week high of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Formfactor with a $27.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.58 and a one-year low of $14.20. Currently, Formfactor has an average volume of 489.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FORM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies.