Fly Leasing (FLY) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Koosh Patel from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Fly Leasing (FLY – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.79, close to its 52-week low of $12.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fly Leasing with a $24.00 average price target, which is an 80.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.21 and a one-year low of $12.80. Currently, Fly Leasing has an average volume of 149.1K.

FLY Leasing Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in purchasing and leasing of aircrafts. It focuses on acquiring and leasing the modern fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, which are in strong demand around the world. Its portoflion includes Airbus A319, Airbus A320, Airbus A330, Airbus A340, Boeing 737, Boeing 747, Boeing 757, and Boeing 767 aircraft.