Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Rishika Savjani maintained a Buy rating on Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of CHF157.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $135.00.

Savjani has an average return of 3.4% when recommending Flughafen Zurich AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Savjani is ranked #1831 out of 6787 analysts.

Flughafen Zurich AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.34.

The company has a one-year high of $181.50 and a one-year low of $113.00. Currently, Flughafen Zurich AG has an average volume of 21.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees. The Noise segment consists of noise-srelated charges. The Non-regulated Business segment includes revenue from the marketing and rental of the commercial infrastructure at the airport. The company was founded on January 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.