Fluent (FLNT) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Fluent (FLNT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The the analyst consensus on Fluent is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Fluent’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $956K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLNT in relation to earlier this year.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.