Flowserve (FLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve (FLS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowserve is a Hold with an average price target of $50.00.

Based on Flowserve’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $68.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $63.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLS in relation to earlier this year.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division, and Flow Control Division.