Flowr (FLWPF) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Flowr (FLWPF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5133 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowr is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Flowr’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.34 million and GAAP net loss of $15.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use. The company was founded by Tom Flow and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.