Flowers Foods (FLO) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Flowers Foods (FLO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 38.9% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowers Foods is a Hold with an average price target of $21.67.

Flowers Foods’ market cap is currently $4.6B and has a P/E ratio of 25.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLO in relation to earlier this year.

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. It operates through the Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery segments. The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and cakes sold by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers.