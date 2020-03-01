Flir Systems (FLIR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Flir Systems (FLIR – Research Report) on February 28 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.47, close to its 52-week low of $41.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flir Systems with a $48.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.44 and a one-year low of $41.01. Currently, Flir Systems has an average volume of 654.3K.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops technologies, which enhance perception and awareness. It design, develop, market, and distribute solutions that detect people, objects and substances that may not be perceived by human senses and improve the way people interact with the world around them.