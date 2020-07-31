FlexShopper (FPAY) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana assigned a Buy rating to FlexShopper (FPAY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FlexShopper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a one-year high of $3.22 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, FlexShopper has an average volume of 194K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FPAY in relation to earlier this year.

FlexShopper, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances and other popular brand name goods on lease through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by George F. Rubin, Morry F. Rubin, and Brad Mitchell Bernstein on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.