FlexShopper (FPAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on FlexShopper (FPAY – Research Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FlexShopper with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on FlexShopper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.48 million.

FlexShopper, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances and other popular brand name goods on lease through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by George F. Rubin, Morry F. Rubin, and Brad Mitchell Bernstein on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.