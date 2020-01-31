Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $360.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Georgios Mihalos today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $321.18, close to its 52-week high of $322.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihalos is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 86.9% success rate. Mihalos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, Fiserv, and WEX.

Fleetcor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $337.25, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Based on Fleetcor Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $226 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $302 million.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers.