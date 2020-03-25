Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.56, close to its 52-week low of $16.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flagstar Bancorp with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Flagstar Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $259 million and net profit of $58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a net profit of $54 million.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, Community Banking, and Other. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.