Fiverr International (FVRR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Fiverr International (FVRR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiverr International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.67.

The company has a one-year high of $44.25 and a one-year low of $17.12. Currently, Fiverr International has an average volume of 350.2K.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.