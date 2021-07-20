Five9 (FIVN) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore downgraded Five9 (FIVN – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $188.12, close to its 52-week high of $201.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.69, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Five9’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $138 million and GAAP net loss of $12.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2021, Robert Zollars, a Director at FIVN sold 29,759 shares for a total of $4,997,560.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.