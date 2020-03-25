Five9 (FIVN) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Five9 (FIVN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.73, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.58 and a one-year low of $46.09. Currently, Five9 has an average volume of 821.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kimberly Alexy, a Director at FIVN sold 6,533 shares for a total of $457,310.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.