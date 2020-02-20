Five9 (FIVN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Five9 (FIVN – Research Report), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 62.2% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Cisco Systems, and Plantronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $83.50 average price target.

Based on Five9’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $836K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It offers end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.