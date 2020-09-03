Five Below (FIVE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Craig-Hallum gave Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Five Below today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 78.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Five Below has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.13, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $201 million and GAAP net loss of $50.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $365 million and had a net profit of $25.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Kenneth Bull, the CFO & Treasurer of FIVE sold 9,123 shares for a total of $1,041,180.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.