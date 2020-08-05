Fitbit (FIT) Gets a Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Uncategorized

William Blair analyst Jeffrey Garro reiterated a Market Perform rating on Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) on May 6. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fitbit.

According to TipRanks.com, Garro is ranked #5562 out of 6858 analysts.

Based on Fitbit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $188 million and net profit of $20.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $272 million and had a GAAP net loss of $79.47 million.

Fitbit, Inc. engages in the development of wearable device which tracks data of an individual’s health. Its products include smartwatches, trackers, smart scales, and accessories. The company was founded by Eric N. Friedman and James Park in March 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.