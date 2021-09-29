Fission Uranium (FCUUF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF – Research Report), with a price target of $1.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fission Uranium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.23, implying an 80.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.10 price target.

Based on Fission Uranium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FCUUF in relation to earlier this year.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.