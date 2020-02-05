Fiserv (FISV): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv (FISV – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.89, close to its 52-week high of $125.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 82.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, ACI Worldwide, and Unisys.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.43, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Fiserv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion and net profit of $247 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.55 billion and had a net profit of $286 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FISV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Lynn Mccreary, the CLO of FISV sold 18,000 shares for a total of $2,005,020.

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments, Financial, and Corporate and Other segments.