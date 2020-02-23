First Solar (FSLR) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Sell rating on First Solar (FSLR – Research Report) on February 21 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.59, close to its 52-week low of $49.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Sutton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Nextera Energy Partners, and TerraForm Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Solar with a $66.00 average price target.

Based on First Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $59.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.12 million.

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.