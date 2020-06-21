First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Gets a Buy Rating from Janney Montgomery

Uncategorized

Janney Montgomery analyst John Rodis reiterated a Buy rating on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) on May 18 and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Midwest Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, implying a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Rodis covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Wintrust Financial, TCF Financial, and BancorpSouth.

The company has a one-year high of $23.64 and a one-year low of $10.31. Currently, First Midwest Bancorp has an average volume of 781.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FMBI in relation to earlier this year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Illinois) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.