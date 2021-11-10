First Majestic Silver (AG) Receives a Buy from Cormark Securities

In a report released yesterday, Cormark from Cormark Securities reiterated a Buy rating on First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.78.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Majestic Silver with a $15.97 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.01 and a one-year low of $9.62. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 3.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.